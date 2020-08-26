Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty suspected of consuming drugs

The investigation of the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has been taken over by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) since the last week.



Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is probing money laundering cases linked to Sushant’s death.

Recently, Times Now accessed some of Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s whatsapp chats.

The chats have reportedly revealed that Rhea might have been dealing and consuming drugs.

An IANS report states that a top ED source connected to the money laundering probes has written for assistance to Narcotics Control Bureau (NBC) in the drug angle of the case.

While all of this has been happening Rhea’s lawyer has said that Rhea has no connection to drugs and is ready to prove this with a blood test.



Refuting the claims, Rhea's lawyer Satish Manishinde revealed, "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime ever. She’s ready for a blood test at any time."re

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

The actor was suspiciously found hanging from his ceiling fan.