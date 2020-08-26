Megan Fox reveals people slut-shamed her for dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox slammed what she labels as deep-rooted misogyny in the industry.

The Transformers actress revealed how she dealt with abuse and slut-shaming, specially after making her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly public.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fox said, "For whatever reason, people are very trigger happy to call me stupid or call me vain or call me a slut, which is crazy. I was in the same relationship for 15 years, you know?”

The mother of three added, "I'm going through some stuff right now where perceptions are still very misogynistic and sexist and one-sided.



“It’s bizarre, this image that gets projected onto me that people have just accepted and that’s lived for over a decade,” Fox added, “and that I never really did anything to earn in the first place.”

To counter the hate, Fox said she has learnt how to ignore the abuse she receives, so that she can focus on what’s best for her.

“My life changed so much during the quarantine. It’s crazy,” Fox said.

“I’m not somebody who’s ever done well with authority or being restricted by authority, so this has been really challenging for me. It’s taught me a lot of patience, honestly, and I had to surrender.”

"I would never fill my brain with anything trolls have to say," Fox said. "My reality is obviously going to shift to fit my own belief systems. When I stopped being afraid and I started embracing life and being excited about life, then my life became more exciting."