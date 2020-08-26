Sofia Richie shuns Scott Disick as she enjoys epic birthday celebrations on the beach

Sofia Richie, who turned 22 on Monday (Aug 24, 2020), celebrated her birthday with her closest friends and family in Cabo San Lucas.

The model - who recently called it quits with on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick - shared candid snaps form a dreamy trip on Tuesday.



Sofia kept her birthday ensemble fairly simple for her day on the water, accessorizing with only a pair of black sunnies and her usual jewelry which includes a light layer of diamond and gold necklaces as well as a Cartier bracelet.



Sofia also gave followers a glimpse of her killer physique as she posted a faraway shot of herself standing on her birthday boat before heading back to dry land to continue the celebration into the night.

On Tuesday, she flooded her Instagram with gorgeous vacation content, saying her fans 'sorry in advance for the spam.'

Sofia jetted off to Cabo San Lucas last week with her closest circle after officially calling it quits with boyfriend of two years, Scott Disick.

The model has also invited her pal Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie and former assistant Victoria on her tropical birthday getaway.



