close
Tue Aug 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

AFP
August 25, 2020

Pak vs Eng: James Anderson takes 600th Test wicket

Sports

AFP
Tue, Aug 25, 2020
James Anderson (C) shows the ball as he is applauded by teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan´s Azhar Ali, his 600th test match wicket, on the fifth day of the third Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southern England on August 25, 2020.-AFP

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: England's James Anderson became just the fourth bowler and first paceman to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in the third Test at Southampton on Tuesday.

The only bowlers with more Test wickets than the 38-year-old Anderson are a trio of retired spinners -- Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

Anderson reached the landmark when, with his 14th ball of Tuesday's fifth day, he produced a rising delivery that moved away from right-hander Azhar, on 31, and took the shoulder of the bat, with England captain Joe Root holding a head-high catch at first slip.

Born on July 30, 1982 at Burnley, Lancashire, James Michael Anderson made his Test debut at Lord’s, London against Zimbabwe in May 2003.

He has so far achieved  five wickets in an innings on 29  occasions and  ten wickets in a match on three times. His best bowling performance was seven for 42 against the   West Indies at Lord’s in 2017.

Latest News

More From Sports