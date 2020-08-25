Pak vs Eng: James Anderson takes 600th Test wicket

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: England's James Anderson became just the fourth bowler and first paceman to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in the third Test at Southampton on Tuesday.

The only bowlers with more Test wickets than the 38-year-old Anderson are a trio of retired spinners -- Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

Anderson reached the landmark when, with his 14th ball of Tuesday's fifth day, he produced a rising delivery that moved away from right-hander Azhar, on 31, and took the shoulder of the bat, with England captain Joe Root holding a head-high catch at first slip.

Born on July 30, 1982 at Burnley, Lancashire, James Michael Anderson made his Test debut at Lord’s, London against Zimbabwe in May 2003.



He has so far achieved five wickets in an innings on 29 occasions and ten wickets in a match on three times. His best bowling performance was seven for 42 against the West Indies at Lord’s in 2017.