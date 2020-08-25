Aima Baig looks chic with her 'forever date' Momina Mustehsan

Popular singer Aima Baig has shared a fun filled photo with her co-artist Momina Mustehsan on Instagram, captioning the post 'My Forever Date'.

The 'Aatish' hit-maker took to Social media on Tuesday to share a photo with her fellow star Momina Mustehsan, who rose to fame almost instantly after her Coke Studio debut 'Afreen Afreen'.

In the post, both the singers can be seen in very pleasant mood, having good time together at a restaurant.



Fans and followers flooded the post with their comments shortly after she shared the dazzling picture.



Aima Baig - who is very active on social media, previously shared a clip on Instagram - showing her dancing to the tune of a Bollywood song 'Yaar To He Dildar To He' along with photographer Adnan Qazi on his sister’s wedding ceremony.

