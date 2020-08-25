close
Tue Aug 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 25, 2020

Aima Baig looks chic with her 'forever date' Momina Mustehsan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 25, 2020

Popular singer Aima Baig  has shared  a fun filled photo with her co-artist  Momina Mustehsan on  Instagram, captioning  the post  'My Forever Date'.

The 'Aatish' hit-maker took to Social media on Tuesday to share a photo  with her fellow star Momina Mustehsan, who rose to fame almost instantly after her Coke Studio debut 'Afreen Afreen'.

In the post, both the singers   can be seen  in very pleasant mood, having good time together at a restaurant.

My Forever Date @mominamustehsan

Fans and followers flooded the  post with their comments shortly after she shared the dazzling picture.

Aima Baig - who is very active on social media, previously shared  a  clip on Instagram -  showing her  dancing to the tune of a Bollywood song 'Yaar To He Dildar To He' along with photographer Adnan Qazi on his sister’s wedding ceremony.

