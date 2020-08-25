Margot Robbie opens up about her advice to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle following Santa Barbara move

Margot Robbie recently dished out some of her most candid thoughts about the Sussexes in a tell-all interview.

The actress admitted that she found Prince Harry to be ‘a lot of fun’ and hopes to invite them over to her humble abode in LA for a night of friendly chatter and food.

During her interview with New! Magazine Margot began by saying, "We haven't [had dinner] but I would, for sure. Whenever I met Harry in London at parties, he was always a lot of fun, so it would be great to have them both over."

During the course of her interview, the actress also opened up about the one piece of advice she wishes to impart upon the royal couple.

Margot believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should "Give it time, I think. I have moved countries twice now and it's not easy, but in time, places become home and LA has a lot to offer."

Even though Margot may not get to spend time with Meghan Markle on a daily basis, “obviously I know Harry and I kind of feel like we can relate to them and their move, so it would be cool to hang out and have dinner."