Sophie Turner becomes the proud owner of Sansa's Iconic ‘Game Of Thrones’ prop piece

Game Of Thrones’s Sophie Turner recently procured one of the show’s most iconic prop pieces beloved to the Queen of the North, right in her own living room down stairs.

Just this Sunday the actress announced the news over on Twitter by sharing a clip of her throne and captioned it to say, "Welcome home.”

According to reports made by BuzzFeed, a number of eagle eyed observers also chimed in and pointed out the fact that the prop was the exact same which the Queen of the North was crowned upon.

Jonas also shared the picture of the prop over on his own Instagram stories and congratulated his lady love.

While some fans might wonder why Sophie decided to house the throne in her own living room, some fans deduce that it is because the piece holds high prestige for Sophie, not only as a career boost, also as a place where she met her husband for the first time.