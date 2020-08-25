Chrissy Teigen promises to buy school supplies for teachers who share their wish lists

Chrissy Teigen has emerged as a generous lady as she offered to buy school supplies for educators who need it, asking them to share their wish lists.

The public school system is being so underfunded in the US that many teachers have been forced to fulfill their school supply lists out of their own paycheck, year after year. However, Chrissy Teigen has recently decided to step up and take matters into her own hands, promising she will do as many as as she can.



"If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your Amazon wish list here, I will do as many as I can!" The star tweeted.

Soon after her tweet went up, almost 5,000 replies started racking up and no more than a few hours later did the star once again update her post by claiming, "Today I cleared 50 entire lists and countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through.”

"Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs. Please keep posting in this thread!"



