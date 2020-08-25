Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 14' premiere delayed for a month: report

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reality TV show Bigg Boss season 14, which was set to premiere from the last week of September, has been postponed for a month, Indian media has reported.



According to the Pinkvilla, the Bigg Boss 14 season will now be launched from October 2020 due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

According to the reports, the heavy rains in Mumbai in the past week have delayed the repair work on the sets of the reality show, therefore, the makers are forced to delay it for a month.

The first teaser of the show was launched on August 9, which appears to have been shot at Salman Khan’s Panvel farm house during the lockdown.

This will be Salman Khan’s eleventh season as the host of the reality show.