Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reception video resurfaces online, wins internet

Bollywood celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018 in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy.



The much-in-love couple hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends and relatives after their return from Italy.

A video of Deepika and Ranveer from their grand celebrations in Mumbai has resurfaced and has won the internet.

In the video, Deepika and Ranveer could be seen donning traditional Indian bridal attires and posing for photographs.

At the end of the video, the couple burst out in laughter as the paps call Deepika ‘Bhabhi ji’.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Deepika and Ranveer were snapped at Mumbai airport as they made their return from Bangalore.

The couple had been quarantining at their Mumbai residence since the outbreak of coronavirus in March. They made their quick Bangalore trip to visit Deepika’s family.