Hira Mani, Yasir Hussain's dance on Bollywood song goes viral

Pakistani actress Hira Mani and actor Yasir Hussain’s dance on a Bollywood song from film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham has come to surface on social media and has gone viral on the internet.



In the throwback video, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress and Yasir could be seen shaking leg on You Are My Soniya, sung by Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik and Sandeksh Shandilya.

The dance video has won the hearts of the fans, however, some social media users have also slammed the Pakistani stars for swaying on an Indian song.

The film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, was released in 2001.