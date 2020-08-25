Saif Ali Khan to release autobiography in 2021: 'This is quite a selfish endeavour'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has exciting news in store for his devoted fans as he just announced the upcoming release of his autobiography.

The Tanhaji actor will be penning his life story where he shares experiences about his career on the silver screens as well as personal details that remained unreported behind closed doors.

Regarding his yet-untitled autobiography, Saif was quoted by DNA India as saying: "So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don't record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record.”

“It has been funny and moving and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course,” he added.

The book will be published by HarperCollins Publishers India in 2021 with an exact date not announced yet.