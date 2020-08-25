Sara Ali Khan berated by anti-nepotism brigade for ‘begging’ Rohit Shetty for work

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan has often found herself ensnared in controversies as she hails from a film background and thereby gets hauled in the perpetual debate in the industry about nepotism.



Recently, an old video of Simmba director, Rohit Shetty from The Kapil Sharma Show had been making rounds online where he can be seen explaining how the 25-year-old starlet had ‘begged’ him to give her work in his film.

He further said that he was reduced to tears seeing “Saif Ali Khan’s daughter begging for a part.”

“Sir please give me work, she actually did that. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter did it. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter walked to the office all by herself and sat down in front of a director to beg him for work. I started crying. Told her fine, you do the film,” he said.

Social media users soon started attacking the Kedarnath actor on Twitter as one user wrote: “When outsiders have to prove themselves, struggling running behind , being molested ...to get a picture..these Nepo kids just need to this much and Rohit ji ko rona agaya !! Rofl (sic).”