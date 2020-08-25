'Boycott Kangana Ranaut': Actor gets derailed online after ‘hypocritical’ remarks

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has always been a contentious personality in the industry and the actor has now managed to incur the wrath of social media once again.

‘#BoyCottKangana’ rose as one of the top Twitter trends on Monday after the Queen star faced immense backlash over statements about the caste system and Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actor had reacted to a tweet that stated that Isabel Wilkerson’s book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents had been gaining attention all across the globe except for India.

Kangana hit back saying: "Cast system has been rejected by modern Indians, in small towns every one knows it’s not acceptable anymore by law and order its nothing more than a sadistic pleasure for few, only our constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations, Let Go Of It, Lets Talk About It.”

"Especially in professions like Doctors engineers, pilots most deserving people suffer reservations, we as a nation suffer mediocrity and brilliance finds a reluctant escape to The United States.. Shame,” she said.

The actor’s statements did not sit well with social media as many came at her with all guns blazing.

One user retorted: “Crying on Nepotism and silence on Casteism shows your double stand. Just as Nepotism prevents OUTSIDERS, Casteism prevents OUTCASTES. Fight against both. N next, quota doesn't kills merit but ensures opportunity for oppressed community in nation building. Got it @KanganaTeam?"

Responding to the activist, Kangana wrote: "Sorry sir but there are many ways of uplifting the oppressed other than gifting them the ranks they don’t qualify for, learn to earn your worth that’s what I stand for, reservation works on the same law as nepotism, undeserving gets the job cos of which Nation suffers, SIMPLE.”