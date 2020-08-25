'Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered, he can’t commit suicide,’ says costar

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide took the world by surprise and left the industry in shambles with millions mourning over the loss of a bright young star in Bollywood.

The late actor actor’s death has become a controversial topic in the industry as many are of the belief that he had been ‘murdered’ and he could not possibly take his own life.

His Sonchirya costar Ram Naresh Diwakar is of the same opinion as he recently told India Today that he cannot get himself to believe that the actor died of a suicide.

"I stayed in contact with Sushant for a long time. I worked with him in Sonchiriya and was also an acting coach. I don't think Sushant can commit suicide, he has been murdered. He was normal while shooting Sonchiriya. He was very quick with his work, he used to talk about science,” he said.

"One time, while shooting the film, he got so angry that he smashed his phone on the wall, but he wasn't in depression,” he went on say.

"I lost touch with Sushant after he started staying with his new gang - Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani and others,” he added.