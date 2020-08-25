Priyanka Chopra is in, Alia Bhatt is out: Rajamouli’s RRR finds a new female lead?

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar had become the talk of town last year when word got out about the two becoming part of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.



However, reports are now revealing that the Highway actor seems to have been now replaced with Priyanka Chopra.

According to Pinkvilla, the Raazi star has not backed out a project and the circulating hearsay had been incorrect, as a source clarified that the reason the news went rife was to damage her reputation as she had already been getting criticized for her Sadak 2 trailer.

"Alia is still very much a part of RRR. She is in fact prepping for the role, since she has to learn and understand Telugu. While the Covid outbreak put a temporary pause on the film's shoot, the team is currently chalking out a different schedule to start rolling with Alia,” said the source.

"It's a carefully planted report to damage her reputation even further. Rajamouli has signed Alia because of her talent and not because of her lineage. He will stick to his decision and go ahead with Alia as his lead heroine. It's sad to see what's happening out here,” another trade source told Pinkvilla.