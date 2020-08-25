Team 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to cover Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy bump by VFX?

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan will soon resume shooting Laal Singh Chaddha .

A little while earlier, Kareena revealed that she is expecting her second child.

The news came well after signing the Aamir Khan starrer and now it is said that the actress will wrap up the shoot before going on a maternal leave.

While fans got a glimpse of Kareena's burgeoning baby bump at husband Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday, it is said that the actress will have it concealed via VFX in the film.

“She has 100 days of shoot left and is expected to join the team in September-October to wrap her portions,” Times of India reported.

Meanwhile, Aamir had earlier flown off to Turkey to start the shooting of the film and Bebo is expected to join him soon.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' starrer Forrest Gump.



It will release around Christmas 2021 starring Mona Singh in a pivotal character along with Aamir and Kareena.

Kareena will also be seen in the sequel of Veere Di Wedding and Karan Johar's directorial Takht.