Meghan Markle's son Archie to become prince when Charles ascends the throne as king

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's one-year-old son Archie does not have a royal title yet.

However, this will change when his grandfather, Prince Charles, begins his reign as the king of England after Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal heir, who is originally named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — is seventh in line to the British throne and will move up the line of succession when the Prince of Wales takes the throne.

According to the Express, after he becomes the prince, Archie will be free to decide whether he wants to keep his royal title or not.

He will also have the option of being called His Royal Highness when he reaches the age of 18.

This will somewhat become a weird situation in the family, as Meghan and Harry stopped using the His and Her Royal Highness part of their titles after exiting the royal family.

When Charles becomes king, either after his mother, the queen, steps down or dies, the line of succession will be Prince William and his children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — followed by Harry and then Archie.

Archie will be bound by the 2013 Succession of the Crown Act and will have to ask the ruling monarch of that time before getting married.

That regulation also applies to George, Charlotte and Louis. “Should the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wish to marry, they will be required to seek the sovereign’s permission,” royal expert Iain MacMarthanne told the Express.

Meanwhile, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Harry “wants to shield his son from the negativity and tension he would’ve been exposed to back in England. Harry knows what it’s like to grow up in the spotlight, and he wants to give Archie the most normal upbringing possible.”