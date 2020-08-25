Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to run a show about women empowerment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in talks with high profile media organisations in regards to a show about women empowerment and gender equality.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are wanting to make it big in the entertainment industry, according to The Mirror.

"They have suggested a series focusing on the empowerment of women and young girls in today’s world," the insider said, according to the outlet.

"It will home in on race issues, something Meghan has always been passionate about. It’s got quite a political stance and will also draw on feminism," it said.

The show is said to be inspired by Meghan's own experiences as a biracial woman in the US.

Having said that, the series will not revolve around Meghan and Harry's life directly.

While it is unclear which streaming service might strike a deal with the Sussexes, it has been reported by The Mirror that NBC was one of the first companies to show interest in the pitch.