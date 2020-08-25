'Angelina Jolie does not want divorce with Brad Pitt to end as she tries to hold onto him'

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been at each other's throats ever since their child custody case started.

Owing to this, the Salt actress has been harbouring love-hate relationship towards her ex-husband and simply cannot seem to let go of him.

“The longer she does this, the more damage she does to the kids,” a source told The Post.

“This is a game she’s playing. She still has the kids for more of the time than he does and she’s trying to maintain that as long as possible.”

“On some level she doesn’t want this [the divorce] to end,” said one source. “She’s trying to hold on.”

However, sources close to the actress said that, despite the way things may look to the public, “She’s the one who filed for divorce,” said one person close to Jolie. “There is no one more than her that wants it to be done.”

Earlier, Jolie demanded Judge John W. Ouderkirk in the divorce case to be changed as Pitt was too close with him.

Ouderkirk responded by saying that he had no bias in the case and refused to step down. Now a court will decide whether to remove him.

“The judge excoriated her legal team’s hail-Mary attempt to delay the process again,” said an attorney close to the matter.

Meanwhile, the Ad Astra star's lawyers said in court papers that Jolie’s move “reeks of bad faith and desperation.”

They added that the couple’s six kids are “the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit,” as “they continue to be deprived over a resolution to these custody issues.”