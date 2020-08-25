Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin to have a child soon? This is when fans can expect baby Bieber's arrival

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot in 2018 at a New York courthouse. Their official nuptials were done in Bluffton, South Carolina, almost exactly one year later in September 2019.

As the couple was recently spotted welcoming and cuddling with their newborn niece, fans are waiting the news about the arrival of baby Bieber with bated breath.

On Monday, Justin posted adorable pictures with his and Baldwin's new niece Iris.

The Canadian singer was seen cradling the baby girl, who is Hailey's older sister Alaia Baldwin and husband Andrew Aronow's child, in the candid shots.

Justin's caption reads, "My baby niece iris .. scroll through and whiteness (sic) the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow! She’s so precious!"

While fans are convinced that the couple will be embarking on the journey of parenthood soon, a celebrity has predicted that baby Bieber will come in 2021.

Commenting on the picture, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson said that he thinks Justin and Hailey will become parents next year.

"This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021," Dwayne wrote along with a wink and punch emoticon.







