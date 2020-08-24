Katy Perry candidly touches upon her hopes regarding motherhood

American Grammy artist Katy Perry dished out her hopes for motherhood during a candid interview.



In her interview with Justin Sylvester for E! News, the artist touched upon her predictions, hopes and dreams regarding the birth of her daughter.

During the interview, she also touched upon her future parenting style and her desire to incorporate the "3Fs" parenting style, alongside husband Orlando Bloom.

Perry explained, "They do say that when you meet your wife or your soulmate or your partner, whatever you want to say, that you think that they're perfect and they're everything…and that quickly fades away, right? When you meet your daughter that's when you've met the love of your life."

The singer went on to say, "I'm definitely parenting style 3Fs: I'm fun, firm but fair. Yes, I like to get things done and I like to, you know, create a peaceful scene and it takes a matriarchy to do that."



However, Perry “definitely thinks she's gonna be daddy's little girl, for sure,” from the moment she first opens her eyes.