'John Wick 5' will happen if fourth movie is good, says director

"John Wick" director has said that the fifth edition of the popular franchise would happen if "he is happy with the fourth" movie.

In a recent interview Chad Stahelski, the director of Keanu Reeves' starrer "John Wick", recently talked about the possibility of the fifth installment in the popular franchise.

He refused to confirm whether a fifth movie was in the offing.

The filmmaker said the fifth edition would happen until he’s 'happy with the fourth.'

His statement came days after rumors started doing the rounds that John Wick will be back for the fifth time.

The release of the fourth movie in the franchise has been pushed to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic which caused worldwide cancellation, postponements and disruptions.