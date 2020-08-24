Beyoncé releases ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video from 'Black Is King'

Beyoncé has dropped 'Brown Skin Girl' video from her visual album 'Black Is King', featuring Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland.



The American pop sensation's new video, which seems to be a revolution in six minutes, features Bey’s daughter - Blue Ivy - who introduces the track with her tender voice.

Her youngest daughter, Rumi, her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and her best friend and former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland can also be seen in a heartfelt scene.

"It was so important to me to represent all different shades of brown," Beyoncé said about the music video on 'Good Morning America' Monday.

'Brown Skin Girl' was previously a part of her Disney+ film 'Black Is King', featuring music from 'The Lion King: The Gift'.



The music video was also lauded by music lovers for its inclusivity, including Black women who are albino and darker women from South Asia, noting that the effects of colorism aren’t unique to the Black community.



“Brown Skin Girl” is a revolution in six minutes. Blue Ivy’s solo alone deserves an exhibit in the National Museum of African American History and Culture.



"Brown Skin Girl" is technically the fourth video to come out of The Lion King: The Gift, Bey’s soundtrack to the live-action remake of the animated film. She dropped “Spirit” and “Bigger” with the film and “Already” with the visual album. It’s been less than a month since 'Black Is King', but Beyoncé would still like to remind us that she is queen.