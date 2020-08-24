Sushant Singh Rajput’s housekeeper provides details of the day he was found dead

Weeks following the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on July 14, the Central Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe into the matter.

In the midst of the inquiry, the deceased star’s housekeeper Neeraj Singh has been questioned and asked to provide a detailed account of what happened the day the actor was found dead in his apartment.

Singh’s statement was revealed by India Today, as he told the police: “On June 14, I woke up at 6:30 am, as always, and went to walk the dog. I returned at around 8 am. Then I cleaned the rooms upstairs and was cleaning the staircase. Sushant sir came out of his room and asked for chilled water. When I served him water, he drank the water there.

“He asked me if the hall was clean and smiled and went back. After that, at around 9:30 am, when I was cleaning the hall, I saw Keshav (the cook) taking bananas, coconut water and juice to sir’s room. When Keshav came back, he said sir only had coconut water and juice.

“At around 10:30 am, Keshav again went to sir’s room to ask what he would like to have for lunch. He knocked on the door but the room was locked from inside and there was no response. He thought sir was sleeping so he came downstairs.

“He told this to Deepesh and Siddharth. They also went to the room and started knocking. They knocked for quite a long time but there was no response.

“As sir did not open the door, Deepesh came down and told me about it. I also went to sir’s room but sir was not opening the door so Siddharth called on sir’s phone but sir’s room door did not open nor did he answer the call. “We started looking for the room keys but we couldn’t find them. Then, Meetu didi told us to open the room and that she was on the way and will reach soon. Siddharth called up a keymaker.

“When Deepesh came up, we opened the door and it was pitch dark in the room and air conditioning was on. Deepesh switched on the light. Siddharth went ahead from the door and quickly came out. Behind him, I and Deepesh also went inside.

“It was the same time that sir’s sister, Meetu, entered the room and started shouting ‘Gulshan tune ye kya kiya’. The police were also called,” Singh recalled.