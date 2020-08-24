Rhea Chakraborty gets slammed by Sushant Singh’s family’s lawyer once again

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case intensifies, his family’s claims against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty don’t seem to be coming to an end.

The family’s lawyer Vikas Singh during an interview with IANS said that Chakraborty hadn’t even expressed condolences to her boyfriend’s family upon his death.

“Rhea has not cooperated with the family, she didn’t even offer condolences to the family when the mishap took place. Moreover, when the request for CBI probe was made, they opposed it tooth and nail. She may have put out a video in support of the CBI probe but her legal team opposed the same strongly,” said Singh.

He further mentioned how broken lockers were found at the late actor’s residence: “Two lockers from Sushant’s home were broken, now we don’t know who broke it, was it Rhea, was it the staff at his home or someone else, this is a matter of investigation and it would unfold when the CBI would proceed further in the matter.”

He further said in a statement that Chakraborty will be summoned by CBI on Monday after the spadework was complete: “They are examining everybody and once they are able to do their homework properly then only they will start grilling Rhea,” he said. He also hinted at the possibility of Rhea’s arrest if she “does not cooperate with the investigation or gives evasive answers.”