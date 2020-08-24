Esra Bilgic shares Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox's funny clip from 'Friends'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who played Halime Sultan in "Dirilis:Ertugrul", on Sunday shared a video clip from the iconic 90's sitcom "Friends".
In the video shared by the actress, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are seen having a funny conversation.
Esra shared the video on her Instagram story that was sent to her by a user with a Turkish language caption that read, "I'm telling Esra about something excited..."
Here's the screenshot of Esra aka Halime Sultan's Insta story.
