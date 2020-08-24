Esra Bilgic shares Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox's funny clip from 'Friends'

Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who played Halime Sultan in "Dirilis:Ertugrul", on Sunday shared a video clip from the iconic 90's sitcom "Friends".

In the video shared by the actress, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are seen having a funny conversation.

Esra shared the video on her Instagram story that was sent to her by a user with a Turkish language caption that read, "I'm telling Esra about something excited..."

Here's the screenshot of Esra aka Halime Sultan's Insta story.



