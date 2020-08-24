‘The Suicide Squad’ unveils its brand new selection of villains in recent teaser

The new The Suicide Squad teaser was recently aired and with its tantalizing peek having caused elation among fans, many are elated to see the new addition of villains into the production.

Gunn worked on the 2016 version as well and with the movie pulling through as a massive hit, a new and improved star-studded cast is gearing up to spark things up a bit.

DC's Fandome Global Event tipped fans off on some of these changes and also unveiled the actors behind the masks. While Margot Robbie will continue to Harley Quinn, Viola Davis will be dusting off the no-nonsense Amanda Waller, alongside Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag.

While the main cast will remain relatively the same for this new version, the producers feel that this reboot “is completely unique” and thus they will carry it as such.

Behind the scenes, John Cena has come to believe Peacemaker is “like a [expletive] Captain America.” However even so, working on this production is “by far the most fun I’ve ever had making a movie” and is “unlike any other superhero movie ever made."

The excitement for this new reboot stems from the fact that the directors and production crew will showcase a "different" side of the iconic Harley Quinn.

Robbie spoke at length about the positive shift, claiming, "I always have such a ball playing Harley Quinn. Every time I’ve done it I’ve learned new things about her, and this movie is no different.”

However, even though the project has been fun to work on, the plot of the movie is currently very scarce. As a result of that, fans won’t be getting any details about the new reboot till August of 2021.