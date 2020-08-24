Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have enjoyed gifts worth $4.5mn including private jet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are two of the most popular public figures around the globe.



And while that means intense and brutal scrutiny at the hands of the media and public, their celebrity status also comes with its fair share of benefits.

According to their new book Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enjoyed a number of freebies worth millions, courtesy of their high-profile status.

The new book reveals that the couple has received gifts worth $4.5 million thus far, from friends, brands as well as family.

It all began from their first date night back in 2016 when Meghan’s $535 hotel room at the Soho House was given to her for free as her friend Markus Anderson had owned the hip lodging.

Anderson had also given the two a free stay at a private four-bedroom cottage in the Cotswolds Soho Farmhouse as well as at the Soho House property at Babington in Somerset.

Apart from that, he had also made arrangements for the couple’s weekend getaway which would’ve costed them $6,100.

Former best friend of the duchess, Jessica Mulroney too had done Meghan a big favour when she lent the Suits actor her private jet from Toronto, Canada to London, UK so the two could easily conceal their relationship. This in turn, saved the couple nearly $65,000.

Meghan and Harry’s former UK abode, the Frogmore Cottage, given by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift also saved the couple nearly $4.3 million.

Furthermore, Harry and Meghan’s vacation with George and Amal Clooney at their Lake Cuomo residence also saved them $17,000 in commercial fare as the Clooney’s gave up their private jet for the Sussex pair to fly in.

Fast forward to their lives across the pond, post-Megxit, the family of three had jetted off to Canada where they were required to pay only 50% of the rent on their $100,000 rental home.

Later after their move to the United States, the couple had been living for free at Tyler Perry’s luxe mansion in Los Angeles for four months up until they bought themselves a house in Santa Barbara.