Mehwish Hayat shares adorable photo with her pet dogs Fluffy and Oreo

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat spent her weekend with her cute pet dogs and shared a glimpse inside her ‘lazy’ Sunday.



The Load Wedding actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo Fluffy and Oreo with heart emoticon.

She wrote, “Lazy Sunday with my little girls Fluffy and Oreo!”

Mehwish Hayat looked gorgeous in a red t-shirt and grey trousera.

The endearing post has won the hearts of her fans.

In her previous post, Mehwish shared a dazzling selfie of her and the picture had taken the internet by storm.

She captioned it, “Are selfies still a thing ..?”

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.