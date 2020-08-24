Sara Ali Khan likes teaser of Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter-starrer ‘Khaali Peeli’

The makers of film Khaali Peeli, featuring young talented stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, have released the teaser of the movie after a long wait.



Ananya and Ishaan also turned to their respective Instagram handles and shared the teaser of the film.

The Student Of The Year 2 star shared the teaser and a behind-the-scene photo from the sets of the film and wrote, “khaali peeli rokne ka nahi. teaser link in bio. go watch NOW.”

The Khaali Peeli teaser is liked by the fans of Ishaan and Ananya on social media.

Also, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan seems to be a big fan of Ananya and Ishaan.

The Simmba actress liked the teaser and dropped heart, raising hands and clapping emoticons in the comment section shortly after Ananya shared the post.

Directed by Maqbool Khan Khaali Peeli was set to hit the theatres in June 2020, however, due to coronavirus pandemic its release was postponed.