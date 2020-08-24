Katrina Kaif feels happy seeing dazzling throwback photo with Anushka Sharma

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is feeling happy seeing a throwback photo with co-star Anushka Sharma and shared the same adorable picture with her fans.



The Bharat actress turned to Instagram and shared a dazzling photo of her with Anushka and wrote with heart emoticon saying “Just felt happy seeing this pic.”

The endearing post got the attention of Anushka, who dropped lovely comment with a sweet smile. She wrote, “It's because we were fully present & happy in this moment! Shine your brightest always dearest Katrina.”

In the photo, both Katrina and Anushka could be seen sharing the fun moment.

The endearing Instagram post has won the hearts of the fans of Anushka and Katrina. The fans of both flooded the comment section with heart emojis shortly after the Zero actress posted it on the photo-video sharing platform.

On the work front, Katrina and Anushka last collaborated in film Zero alongside Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan in 2018.

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.