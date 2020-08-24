Ayeza Khan tries her hands at playing golf on weekend

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is trying out new things as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased.



The Mehar Posh actress spent the day at a golf course on this weekend and shared adorable photos and short video clip playing golf.

Ayeza Khan turned to Instagram and shared a video wherein she could be seen hitting a golf ball. She captioned the video with sport-themed emoji representing the game of golf.

She wrote, “Trying out new things.”

Ayeza also shared some adorable photos from the day out with the family.

Fans and followers flooded the endearing posts with lovely comments shortly after she shared the dazzling pictures and videos.

On the work front, the actress has won the hearts of her fans with romantic drama series Mehar Posh alongside husband Danish Taimoor.