Deepika Padukone’s throwback rehearsal video goes viral

Indian star Deepika Padukone, who has impressed her fans with her acting prowess, has also proved that she is one of the best dancers in the Bollywood.



A throwback rehearsal video of the Padmaavat actress is making round on social media platforms and has won the hearts of her fans.

In the video, Deepika could be seen acing her dance steps on the song Lovely from Happy New Year. The choreographer of the actress could also be seen in the throwback clip.

Deepika looks stunning in sleeveless white top and black pants with matching shoes.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, the film based on a real-life acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal.

She is also set to share the screen with Baahubali actor Prabhas for the first time in Nag Ashwin directed sci-fi film.

The film will be a debut for Deepika in Telugu film industry.