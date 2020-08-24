Shah Rukh Khan wishes his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrates festival with family

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan, who had a low-key Ganesh Chaturthi celebration followed by Ganpati visarjan, has extended wishes to his fans with an adorable selfie of him on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the Raees actor shared a monochrome selfie with a red tika on his forehead and wished his fans Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Prayers and visarjan done... This #GaneshChaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you and your loved ones, blessings and happiness... Ganpati Bappa Morya!.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Like other Bollywood celebrities, Khan also marked the festival with family members at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in film Zero, also featuring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, in 2018.

The film failed to impress the audience. Since this, the superstar has not yet announced any project next.