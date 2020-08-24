Kim Kardashian shares incredible new family snaps

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seemingly working on their marriage and spending more time together.



The 39-year-old reality star, posted a series of pictures over the weekend, one of which featured her and her husband together during a recent family outing.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, in the post, looks happy with her husband and daughter North. One of the snapshot shows the mother of four standing on a paddle board beside her 7-year-old daughter.

In another picture, the rapper appears with his wife as well as her sister Kourtney Kardashian and family friend Harry Hudson.

Brother Rob Kardashian responded in the comments section with a string of blue hearts.



Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work, it is learnt on Tuesday. "She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming."



The new photo came just days after West posted a video of the pair kissing during what appeared to be a Sunday Service concert.



"WE'RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH," he wrote alongside the never-before-seen clip.