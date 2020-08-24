close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
Sports

Web Desk
August 24, 2020

England enforce follow-on as Pakistan all out for 273

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 24, 2020
Pakistan´s Azhar Ali plays a shot on the third day of the third Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southern England on August 23, 2020. — AFP

 SOUTHAMPTON: A magnificent unbeaten 141 by skipper Azhar Ali and a fine fifty by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan went in vain as England enforced a follow-on against Pakistan in the third and final Test here at The Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Needing 384 to avoid the follow-on, Pakistan were all out for 273 in the first innings before bad light stopped the play on the third day.

Azhar Ali remained not out on 141. He stayed at the crease for 406 minutes and faced 272 balls, hitting 21 fours.

He was well supported by Rizwan who made 53 and both added 138 runs for the sixth wicket partnership.

