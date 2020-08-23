Ali Zafar disagrees with fans who think he has resemblance to Tom Cruise

Ali Zafar was left smiling when a fan shared a collage of pictures showing the singer with Tom Cruise and suggested in the caption that the actors had a resemblance to each other.

Sharing a picture of the Top Gun actor on Twitter, the fan mentioned Ali Zafar and asked, "Is it you with Nicole Kidman?"

"Nahin yaar," replied Ali Zafar.

Thousands of fans liked the picture of Ali Zafar and Tom Cruise and many people agreed that the Pakistani star bears resemblance to the American actor.



