Sun Aug 23, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 23, 2020

Ali Zafar disagrees with fans who think he has resemblance to Tom Cruise

Ali Zafar was left smiling when a fan shared a collage of pictures  showing the singer with Tom Cruise and   suggested in the caption that the actors  had a resemblance to each other.

Sharing a picture of the Top Gun actor on Twitter, the fan mentioned Ali Zafar and asked, "Is it you with Nicole Kidman?"

"Nahin yaar," replied Ali Zafar.

Thousands of fans liked the picture of Ali Zafar and Tom Cruise and many people agreed that the Pakistani star bears resemblance to the American actor.


