‘Lucifer’ season 5 part 2 to wrap up production sooner than expected

Due to the sudden onset of COVID-19, many Hollywood productions, including Lucifer were shut down in a state of panic.

While part one of the season is already released on Netflix, the company was unable to wrap up shoots for part 2 and as a result of this, they were unable to reveal a release date for the latter half of the season.

News of this traveled fast and many loyal fans began an exasperated outcry over the total cliff hanger that part one left them upon.

According to Deadline, a source heard that “the show had four days from Season 5 left to shoot when production was suspended in March” due to COVID-19.

While it might take time to get the final edit in place, once shooting resumes, many sources speculate that fans can expect part 2 to be release sometime in the start of 2021.

Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich already spoke about the untimely halt on productions to Entertainment Weekly. They claimed, "What we realized is that the last bit of that [series] finale episode was actually a lot of great stories sped up just to give us a satisfying ending for all our characters.”

“We literally lobbed off Act 6 and went, 'Let's take what happens in Act 6 in a scene and dive into it, and really explore how are characters end up where they ended up.' So, that ended up being our nugget for Season 6."