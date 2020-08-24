close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
August 24, 2020

Azhar Ali gets century, completes 6,000 Test runs during his fighting knock against England

Mon, Aug 24, 2020
Pakistan's Azhar Ali plays a shot on the third day of the third Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southern England on August 23, 2020. — AFP

SOUTHAMPTON: Leading from the front, Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali was batting responsibly in a bid to take Pakistan out of crisis and help them avoid a follow-on against England, on the third day of the third and final Test here on Sunday.

In the process, he made a brilliant century, the 17th of his Test career, and before that also crossed an important milestone of 6,000 runs in Test cricket.

Azhar is only the fifth Pakistani batsman, and the 68th overall, to make 6,000 or more runs in Tests. He achieved the feat in his 151st innings and 81st Test.

The four Pakistani batsmen, who earlier crossed this coveted milestone were Younis Khan (10,099 runs), Javed Miandad (8,832), Inzimam-ul-Haq (8,030) and Mohammad Yousuf (7,530).

The 35-year-old batsman, has completed the second century as captain, and the first in an overseas Test since 2017.

