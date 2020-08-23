Machine Gun Kelly thanks fans for making 'My Ex's Best Friend' top song on rock charts

Machine Gun Kelly on Saturday expressed gratitude to his fans after his "My Ex's Best Friend" became the first new song in four months to top the Rock Streaming Songs chart.

"We got the #1 song on the rock charts right now. "The FANS are really the GOATs for backing me in every genre [sic]" the rapper wrote on Twitter.

The singer shared a TikTok on Instagram video with Black Bear who also featured in the song.

"Debuted #1 on the rock charts!!!," the Cleveland rapper captioned his Instagram post.

MGK is currently dating Hollywood actress Megan Fox who made an appearance in his latest song "Bloody Valentine".





