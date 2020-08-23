close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
AFP
August 23, 2020

Pakistan reach 158/5 at tea, still need 236 to avoid follow-on

AFP
Sun, Aug 23, 2020
Pakistan's Azhar Ali celebrates after reaching his century on the third day of the third Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southern England on August 23, 2020. — AFP

SOUTHAMPTON: Skipper Azhar Ali and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan were batting with caution and confidence, going towards their uphill task of avoiding a follow-on after Pakistan lost their fifth wicket in the second session on the third day of the third and final Test against England here at The Rose Bowl on Sunday.

The fifth batsman out was Fawad Alam, who was dismissed by off-break bowler Dom Bess caught behind by Jos Buttler for a patient 21 off 74 balls when Pakistan reached 75.

Then Rizwan joined Azhar and both were batting steadily to take their team out of trouble. Azhar who completed his 31st Test fifty, was on 82 and Rizwan was batting on 22 as Pakistan reached 158 for five at tea.

