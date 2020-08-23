Prince Harry will do his best to 'avoid' politics unlike wife Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle may be finding herself leaning towards politics after her brief royal journey came to end but her husband Prince Harry is steering clear of it.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found themselves delving towards a myriad things as they start anew in Santa Barbara, and while the former actor becomes a source of guidance for Harry in his journey of comprehending social justice issues, he won’t be looking to go a step further like she would.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam told Express about what causes he expects the couple to focus on.

"Harry is on a journey which is very 'woke.' Apart from Invictus and mental health, he will champion other charitable causes but will avoid party politics,” said Fitzwilliam.

“Meghan’s case is unique. She would obviously be superb as a political activist campaigning on issues such as gender equality and diversity,” he added.

He went on to say that the couple’s new biography Finding Freedom may have angered the public in the UK but their main target audience had always been in the US. "Both of them feel strongly about what they class as hate speech online and privacy.

"After their dreadful handling of Finding Freedom, they will get less support in Britain. However they are aiming at an American market. Their arrangement which the Queen brokered at Sandringham will be reviewed by the end of March next year,” said Fitzwilliam.

"Calls for Meghan to lose her royal title because of what is perceived as political comments are wide of the mark at the moment,” he continued.

Speaking about their new charity called Archewell, Fitzwilliam said: "They will launch their non-profit organisation Archewell when the pandemic permits. Then with friends who can open any door in Hollywood who knows what the future holds!"