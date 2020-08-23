Rain comes twice to the rescue with Pakistan reeling at 41-4 against England’s 583

SOUTHAMPTON: Pakistan lost another wicket after rain delayed the start on the third day of the third and final Test here at The Rose Bowl on Sunday.

It was out-of-form Asad Shafiq, who was caught at slip by captain Joe Root off James Anderson.

All four Pakistan wickets went to Anderson who is now just three wickets away from the 600 mark in Tests, the first by a pace bowler.

Fawad Alam came at the crease to join captain Azhar Ali and both added just 11 runs to the total when rain interrupted play again and it was decided an early lunch break should be taken.

Now, Pakistan are reeling at 41 for four with Azhar batting on 10 and Fawad on 5.



Only 11 overs have been bowled in the rain-marred session during which the guests added 17 runs for the loss of one wicket.

They have to make a further 543 runs to avoid a follow-on, a task which has been made difficult by England, who imposed a huge total of 583 for eight declared in their first innings.

It was England’s third highest total in a Test innings against Pakistan as the first two were 598/9 declared at Abu Dhabi in 2015 and 589/8 declared at Manchester in 2016.

The main architects of England’s huge innings were young top-order batsman Zak Crawley and wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler, who scored 267 and 152, respectively. They shared a record-breaking stand of 359 for the fifth wicket.