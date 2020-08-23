Megan Thee Stallion professes fears of revealing her shooter's identity

After a long haul recovery post being gunshot on the foot, Megan Thee Stallion has chosen to oust her shooter and also explained her initial fear behind revealing his identity from the get go.

She opened up about the experience during an Instagram Live on the 20th of August, it was there that she was quoted saying, “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to [talk to] these blogs, lying and [expletive]. Stop lying.”

One of the major reasons why Megan was so hesitant to name the shooter from the get go was because of the ongoing cases of police brutality. Megan explained, “When the police came because the neighbors called the police… [I was] scared.”

With the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor fresh in the back of her mind, the rapper thought, "All this [expletive] going on with the police — the police was literally killing Black people for no [expletive]reason, [so as] soon as the police tell us all to get out of the [expletive]car, the police [are] really aggressive.”

She went on to say, “You think I’m about to tell the police that us Black people got a gun in the car? You want me to tell laws that we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up?

“I didn’t tell the police what happened immediately right then because I didn’t want to die. I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble than what we was already about to get in."

That is not to say the police did not do their due diligence from the get go. The moment when Megan was wheeled off to the nearest hospital, Lanez was arrested. She “tried to keep the situation off the internet” but it became harder when people kept “dragging it.”