Deepika Padukone fumed when a journalist asked her about pregnancy rumours

Ever since Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone got married to co-star Ranveer Singh in November 2018, reports of her pregnancy have started surfacing online from time to time.



Before the release of Deepika’s latest film Chhapaak in January 2020 rumours were also abuzz that the actress was expecting her first child.

During the promotion of Chhapaak, when a journalist asked Deepika about her pregnancy rumours, it infuriated the actress and she almost insulted him.

She replied, “Do I look like I am pregnant?”

“I will ask you when I will plan to have a family. I you give me permission then I will plan. I become pregnant, then you will see that in nine months.”

Deepika Padukone tied the knot with Ranveer Singh on November 14, 2018.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, the film based on a real-life acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal.

She is also set to share the screen with Baahubali actor Prabhas for the first time in Nag Ashwin directed sci-fi film.

The film will be a debut for Deepika in Telugu film industry.