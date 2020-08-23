Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt still have a 'love-hate' relationship: 'She's trying to hold on'

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt lob grenades at one another amidst their grueling divorce feud, some startling revelations about the exes have come to surface.

According to an in-depth report by The New York Post, the Salt actor, 45, still has some trouble letting go of her ex-husband despite her previous reputation of walking away from relationships and not looking back.

An acquaintance explained the tactics being used by Jolie to prolong the entire divorce process: “The longer she does this, the more damage she does to the kids. This is a game she’s playing. She still has the kids for more of the time than he does and she’s trying to maintain that as long as possible.”

Other sources close to the family were also quoted by the Post saying the Maleficent actor seems to still be having ‘love-hate’ feelings for her ex-husband.

“On some level she doesn’t want this [the divorce] to end. She is trying to hold on,” said one insider.

The report also claimed that the maneuvering done by Jolie has been escalating a good image of Pitt as she takes the burden of being negative one in the equation.

The past paramours’ ties started turning ugly just when Pitt had reached an amicable note with his children and former wife with frequent visits at their residence.

Jolie had earlier asked for the dismissal of Judge John W. Ouderkirk, the private judge in their case for he was found to be involved with Pitt’s attorneys working for high-net-worth clients.

Ouderkirk refused to step down claiming that he has no bias in the case. The final decision, however, will be made through a court.

Other sources also told The Post that the children are still in need of therapy from the 2016 incident during a private-jet flight where Pitt had reportedly lashed out at Maddox who now has “no real relationship” with his father.

“Brad does spend time with the kids but there are still limits and that’s the frustrating part. In California, custody is [typically] 50-50. But in reality, Brad doesn’t have 50 percent custody,” said a source.

Another insider, who worked with the two when they were together, also reiterated that Jolie is tarnishing her own repute by making Pitt look like the victim: “I’m not saying she’s perfect, or the sanest person around. But he wore the pants in that relationship. He’s much tougher than he lets on. That boyish, good guy image is just an image.”

According to the report, the same is happening to Pitt now that he had been accused by others of doing to them.