Sushant Singh death: CBI grills actor’s friend Siddharth Pithani

India’s top investigation agency CBI interrogated two key witnesses in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, according to media reports.



According to Indian media, the Dil Bechara’s friend Siddharth Pithani and a staff member of the actor were questioned by the CBI early on Sunday morning.

Sushant’s cook Neeraj was summoned for the third consecutive day on Saturday for questioning.

Siddharth reportedly also reached at DRDO guest house at 9 am today, where the CBI team is present.

According to Indian media, the CBI finds cook Neeraj and Siddharth statements contradicting.

Siddharth, also described as ‘creative manager’ was Sushant’s flatmate and he is believed to be the first person who saw the actor’s body on the day he died.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai and the country’s top court has ordered CBI probe into his death.

The CBI has begun its probe on Friday.