Video: Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi festival with family in Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, like every year, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with family at sister Arpita Sharma’s Mumbai residence on Saturday.



The videos and photos from Salman Khan and his family’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities have taken the internet by storm.

The Dabangg actor’s brother-in-laws Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri also shared glimpse of the festivities.

Atul shared a video featuring Salman Khan, his father Salim Khan, mother Salman Khan, and other family members on Instagram and captioned it, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Meanwhile, Aayush posted sweets photos of his kids Ahil and Ayat from the festive occasion and simply captioned it, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Salman Khan, who was staying at his Panvel farmhouse during the coronavirus lockdown, recently returned to Mumbai for the shooting of Bigg Boss 14. The reality show is likely to premiere from the last week of September.

Khan also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with family in Mumbai earlier this month.