Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as she marks 70th birth anniversary of her father

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra remembered her late father Dr Ashok Chopra on his 70th birth anniversary on Sunday.



The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously and shared a throwback video, wherein Priyanka’s father could be seen receiving an award on behalf of her as she was running late to the ceremony.

Priyanka wrote an emotional caption saying “My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today.”

With a heart emoticon, the actress wrote, “Miss you dad.”

Dr Ashok died of cancer in 2013.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, she also shared a throwback photo with her father on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 in her instagram story.

She wrote “"Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same. May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us.”

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in film The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar.

She will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.